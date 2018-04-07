English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Says Kabul Accepted Its Offer to Revive Peace Talks
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said war is not the solution to the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan. His remarks came a day after he visited Kabul and met with the Afghan leadership.
File photo of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Reuters)
Islamabad: Pakistan's prime minister says Afghanistan has accepted his offer to revive stalled peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said war is not the solution to the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan. His remarks today came a day after he visited Kabul and met with the Afghan leadership.
Pakistan has praised Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghanis overture to the Taliban in which he offered to recognize the radical religious group as a political party.
The Taliban have not officially responded but have reiterated their demand to talk to the US before holding talks with Kabul.
Pakistan hosted the first direct peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban in 2015 but those talks ended when Kabul announced death of Taliban founder Mullah Mohammed Omar.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
