1-min read

Pakistan Says Kashmir on UN Security Council Agenda as 'Disputed Territory'

India has said Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and the issue was strictly internal to the country.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Pakistan Says Kashmir on UN Security Council Agenda as 'Disputed Territory'
Representative image
Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said that Kashmir has been on the agenda of the UN Security Council as a "disputed territory" as it rejected India's contention that Jammu and Kashmir is its internal matter.

"Pakistan rejects the unilateral action by India to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir," Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said while addressing the weekly media briefing here.

India on Monday revoked Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

India has said Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and the issue was strictly internal to the country. Faisal said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to utilise all options after revocation of Article 370 by India.

"No unilateral step by the Indian government can change this internationally accepted disputed area as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolution nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and of Pakistan," Faisal said.

Responding to a question, Faisal said Pakistan had always been ready for negotiations and dialogue for peaceful resolution of all issues. "It is India that has always shied away from negotiations and talk," he added.

India maintains that terror and talks cannot go together with Pakistan.

