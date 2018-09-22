English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Says Saudi Arabia Set to Become Third CPEC Partner, China on Board
Replying to former interior, planning and development minister Ahsan Iqbal's question, Pakistan Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry said that China was taken into confidence on making Saudi Arabia the third 'strategic partner', thus hinting that the deal may be sealed soon.
File photo of Pakistan's new prime minister Imran Khan. (Image; Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: A day after it came to light that Saudi Arabia was invited to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Islamabad has hinted that Riyadh may indeed become the third "strategic partner" of the $50 billion belt soon.
Tweeting to Pakistan Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry, former interior, planning and development minister Ahsan Iqbal asked if China had been taken into confidence regarding Pakistan's decision to make Saudi Arabia a part of the corridor. His comment came after the minister announced on Thursday that Riyadh was invited to join the project.
Replying to his question, Chaudhry said that China was taken into confidence on the matter, thus hinting that the deal could be sealed soon. "Yes, China has been taken into confidence, expansion of CPEC is in China and Pakistan interest. Pak ll be a centre of economic activity of this region, era of darkness is over (sic)," the minister tweeted on Friday.
Chaudhry had said on Thursday that Saudi Finance and Energy Ministers will visit Pakistan in the first week of October. He said the projects that Saudi Arabia would be investing in the CPEC will be smoothed out during the Saudi delegation's visit.
The CPEC is the fastest-moving and flagship part of President Xi's global Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The CPEC aims to construct and upgrade the transportation network, energy projects, a deep-water port at Gwadar and special economic zones to eventually support Pakistan's industrial development as a manufacturing hub by 2030.
Chaudhry said Prime Minister Khan has assured Riyadh that Pakistan will stand with Saudi Arabia. "We have also assured the Saudi leadership that we will continue to provide security to their country and provide strategic support wherever needed," he said on the close defence partnership between the close allies.
Tweeting to Pakistan Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry, former interior, planning and development minister Ahsan Iqbal asked if China had been taken into confidence regarding Pakistan's decision to make Saudi Arabia a part of the corridor. His comment came after the minister announced on Thursday that Riyadh was invited to join the project.
Replying to his question, Chaudhry said that China was taken into confidence on the matter, thus hinting that the deal could be sealed soon. "Yes, China has been taken into confidence, expansion of CPEC is in China and Pakistan interest. Pak ll be a centre of economic activity of this region, era of darkness is over (sic)," the minister tweeted on Friday.
Yes China has been taken into confidence, expansion of CPEC is in China and Pakistan interest. Pak ll be a centre of economic activity of this region, era of darkness is over. https://t.co/m8AvLIuAEJ— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 21, 2018
Chaudhry had said on Thursday that Saudi Finance and Energy Ministers will visit Pakistan in the first week of October. He said the projects that Saudi Arabia would be investing in the CPEC will be smoothed out during the Saudi delegation's visit.
The CPEC is the fastest-moving and flagship part of President Xi's global Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The CPEC aims to construct and upgrade the transportation network, energy projects, a deep-water port at Gwadar and special economic zones to eventually support Pakistan's industrial development as a manufacturing hub by 2030.
Chaudhry said Prime Minister Khan has assured Riyadh that Pakistan will stand with Saudi Arabia. "We have also assured the Saudi leadership that we will continue to provide security to their country and provide strategic support wherever needed," he said on the close defence partnership between the close allies.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Welcome back': Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United for First Time Since Brain Operation
- 22nd September 1986: India and Australia Play Out the Second-Ever Tied Test
- Bigg Boss 12: Varun Dhawan Stitches Made In India Jacket for Salman Khan. See Pics
- How 'Captain' Mahendra Singh Dhoni Plotted the Wicket of Shakib Al Hasan at the Asia Cup
- Apple iPhone XS Max Review: The Best iPhone, Ever. Period.
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...