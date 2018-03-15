English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan SC Indicts PML-N Minister for Contempt of Court
A three-judge apex court bench heard the case against Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry. He was accused of making derogatory remarks and contemptuous statements against the apex court at political gatherings of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held on September 24 and 27, 2017.
File photo: A view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday indicted a PML-N minister in a contempt case for making speeches against the judiciary after the apex court disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers scandal, the second minister to face such charges this week.
A three-judge apex court bench, comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Faisal Arab, heard the case against Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.
He was accused of making derogatory remarks and contemptuous statements against the apex court at political gatherings of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held on September 24 and 27, 2017.
The minister denied the charges but the court went ahead to indict him for contempt and adjourned the hearing till March 27.
On Tuesday, the court indicted Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz for committing contempt by making contemptuous statements that scandalised the court.
Both Chaudhry and Aziz were on the forefront to defend the ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during the hearing of Panamagate case, which resulted in his disqualification by the apex court on July 28.
