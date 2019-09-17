Pakistan Shores Up Anti-dengue Campaign as 1,462 Down with Mosquito-borne Diseases in Rawalpindi

In a distressing turn of events, there has been a sharp spike in the dengue fever cases in Rawalpindi as 5,552 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city. Out of these 493 cases are probable while 1,462 results have tested positive, according to Associated Press Pakistan (APP). Notably, the city has seen a spike in mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya following incessant rains and water stagnation.

Speaking to APP, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zeeshan on Sunday informed that at present there are 485 dengue patients under treatment in the allied hospitals out of which 334 have been tested positive.

He further highlighted Rawalpindi as being a sensitive area and added that September is crucial for dengue spread and thus, all departments must remain sufficiently alert to cope with any situation.

According to the DHO, fogging and surveillance have been expanded in areas from where patients are being reported, while anti-dengue spray is also being carried out in various pockets of the city.

Furthermore, Zeeshan advised residents to use a mosquito net or mosquito repellents for protection from mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Saima Younas directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to ensure the cleanliness of waste in the rural areas of the district.

The ADC asked officials to make maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients, beside all possible measures to meet any uncertainty in their fight against mosquito-borne diseases.

Younas also called upon residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which often are a breeding ground for dengue virus due to accumulation of water.

Notably, a district magistrate has imposed Section 144 to deal with the outbreak of deadly dengue virus in the federal capital Islamabad on September 12. According to him, under Section 144, tyre shop owners will not be allowed to put tyres in front of their shops. Furthermore, people will have to be aware and take precautionary measures while watering plants to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease. The district magistrate further warned that violations would lead to legal actions.

