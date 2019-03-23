Pakistan Showcases Military on National Day Even as Tensions with India Ease

Pakistan celebrated its national day on Saturday with a military parade showcasing its missiles, tanks and aircraft, even as prime minister Narendra Modi exchanged goodwill messages in a sign of easing tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.Modi offered "best wishes" to his counterpart Imran Khan ahead of Saturday's celebrations. Khan welcomed the statement late Friday and called for a comprehensive dialogue on all issues, including the disputed Kashmir region.Tensions between India and Pakistan flared last month after a suicide attack killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama.Pakistan's President Arif Alvi marked the national day by saying the region needs peace, not war, and that Pakistan wants to live peacefully with its neighbors. He said Pakistan's war is against hunger, poverty and unemployment."Our desire for peace shouldn't be construed as our weakness. Let's end the hatred and sow the seeds of peace in this region for prosperity of the people," Alvi said.Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was the chief guest of the parade, in which troops marched through the streets of Islamabad and warplanes staged acrobatic flyovers. Authorities suspended mobile phone services and blocked roads as part of security precautions.Alvi was to honour selected Pakistanis and foreigners with civilian awards later in the day. Naeem Rashid, who was killed while trying to stop the gunman who attacked two New Zealand mosques earlier this month, will be honored posthumously.