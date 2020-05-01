WORLD

1-MIN READ

Pakistan Slams 'Baseless' Media Reports of Jihadi Camps in PoK, Says Ploy to Divert Attention from J&K

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui called the media reports an 'unfortunate ploy' and said Pakistan plans to enhance regional cooperation in South Asia.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 8:07 AM IST
Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday termed as "baseless" the media reports about the presence of jihadi camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying such claims are aimed at diverting world attention from Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui also said that Pakistan was committed to organise the SAARC Summit and will continue playing its constructive role in enhancing regional cooperation in South Asia.

Responding to a question on the media reports about presence of jihadi camps in PoK, she said, "such baseless claims have been an unfortunate ploy" aimed at diverting world attention from Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooqui also said China stood by Pakistan since the outbreak of COVID-19 and so far provided $4 million in cash donations, in addition to 390 ventilators, 330,000 testing kits, 830,000 N95 masks, 5.8 million surgical masks, 42,000 protective suits, and millions of other PPEs.

Notwithstanding the virus outbreak, both countries are taking relevant measures which will help timely completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects that will be a catalyst for growth and prosperity in the region, she said.

