Pakistan Staring At Yet Another Refugee Crisis, Says Pak PM Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country, Pakistan, may confront with another refugee crisis because of the current situation of India.

Speaking at a two-day refugee summit in Islamabad on 40-years of hosting Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Khan said that India’ “ultranationalist ideology going unchecked could lead to destruction and the region could become a flashpoint,” The Express Tribute quoted Khan as saying.

Khan also said that “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that India can destroy Pakistan in 11 days is not a responsible statement by a premier of a nuclear state with a huge population.”

“Because of the Hindutva ideology, the Kashmiris have been under lockdown for over 200 days”, Khan added.

Khan alleged that under the same ideology, the BJP-led government “passed two discriminatory nationalistic legislations, targeting 200 million Muslims in India,” as he was referring to India’s Citizenship Amendment Act and the revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan urged the international community to take urgent notice of this situation before it creates another refugee crisis for Pakistan.

“If the international community does not take notice of this situation, it will create another refugee crisis for Pakistan as Muslims of India will move to Pakistan,” Khan said.

“The United Nations must play its role otherwise it will become a very big problem in the future," he added.

