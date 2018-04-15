English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Successfully Test Fires Upgraded Babur Cruise Missile, Can Deliver Weapons 'Within 700km'
Pakistani Army said that it is a low-flying, terrain-hugging missile, which carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads.
Image for representation only
Islamabad: Pakistan has successfully test fired an enhanced version of indigenously-built Babur cruise missile that can deliver conventional and non-conventional weapons with a range of 700 kilometres.
'Babur Weapon System-1 (B)' incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy, the army said in a statement on Saturday.
"Equipped with the Terrain Contour Matching (TERCOM) and all time Digital Scene Matching and Area Co-relation (DSMAC) technologies, which enable it to engage in various types of targets with pinpoint accuracy even in the absence of GPS navigation, thus making it an important force multiplier for Pakistan's strategic deterrence," the army said.
Army further said that it is a low-flying, terrain-hugging missile, which carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads.
The director general of Strategic Plans Division (SPD), chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission (Nescom), senior officers from SPD and strategic forces along with scientists and engineers of strategic organisations were present to witness the launch.
President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appreciated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the missile test.
Also Watch
'Babur Weapon System-1 (B)' incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy, the army said in a statement on Saturday.
"Equipped with the Terrain Contour Matching (TERCOM) and all time Digital Scene Matching and Area Co-relation (DSMAC) technologies, which enable it to engage in various types of targets with pinpoint accuracy even in the absence of GPS navigation, thus making it an important force multiplier for Pakistan's strategic deterrence," the army said.
Army further said that it is a low-flying, terrain-hugging missile, which carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads.
The director general of Strategic Plans Division (SPD), chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission (Nescom), senior officers from SPD and strategic forces along with scientists and engineers of strategic organisations were present to witness the launch.
President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appreciated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the missile test.
Also Watch
-
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Friday 13 April , 2018 October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|79
|59
|60
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Working With Amitabh Bachchan Is A Bad Habit: Sujoy Ghosh
- A Kid Like Jake Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Flashes Briefly as Jim Parsons and Claire Danes' Friend
- Hema Malini Says There Should Be National Uprising After Kathua Rape Case
- Salman Khan is Back in Action as He Resumes Race 3 Shooting With Jacqueline; See Pics
- Rampage Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson & Monsters Break In Blockbuster Season With Dumb, Fun Creature Feature