English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Pakistan Successfully Test-fires Short Range Ballistic Missile 'Nasr'
Nasr, with a strike range of about 70-km, is a high precision, shoot and scoot weapon system with the ability of in-flight maneuverability, according to the Pakistan Army. The missile was already tested last week.
Representative Image.
Islamabad:Pakistan Army on Thursday successfully test-fired the short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Nasr' which it claimed can defeat any ballistic missile defence system now available in the country's neighbourhood or any other system being developed.
Nasr, with a strike range of about 70-km, is a high precision, shoot and scoot weapon system with the ability of in-flight maneuverability, according to the Pakistan Army.
The missile was already tested last week.
"The 2nd phase of this exercise was aimed at testing the extreme inflight maneuverability, including the end flight maneuverability; capable of defeating, by assured penetration, any currently available BMD system in our neighborhood or any other system under procurement/development," it said.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations witnessed the launch.
Gen Hayat appreciated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on "achieving yet another milestone of national significance towards Pakistan's strategic deterrence capability."
Pakistan's President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and services chiefs also congratulated the scientists, engineers and the participating troops on successful conduct of the training launch, the army said. PTI
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Nasr, with a strike range of about 70-km, is a high precision, shoot and scoot weapon system with the ability of in-flight maneuverability, according to the Pakistan Army.
The missile was already tested last week.
"The 2nd phase of this exercise was aimed at testing the extreme inflight maneuverability, including the end flight maneuverability; capable of defeating, by assured penetration, any currently available BMD system in our neighborhood or any other system under procurement/development," it said.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations witnessed the launch.
Gen Hayat appreciated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on "achieving yet another milestone of national significance towards Pakistan's strategic deterrence capability."
Pakistan's President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and services chiefs also congratulated the scientists, engineers and the participating troops on successful conduct of the training launch, the army said. PTI
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Loses Its Calm As Drake Hands Out USD 10,000 in Cash to Two McDonald's Employees
- Bringing India on Board for DRS is One Of My Achievements: Richardson
- Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera, Could be Priced in India at Rs 9,999: Here Are The Details
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Could Be the Love Story Bollywood Has Been Waiting For
- 'Hey Siri, Which is India's No.1 Premium Smartphone?' Asks OnePlus as it Trolls Apple
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results