Pakistan Summons Indian Envoy Over 'Ceasefire Violations' Along LoC That Killed Woman
Pakistan alleged that in the 'unprovoked firing' by the Indian forces, a 50-year-old woman, Noor Jahan, was killed and three other civilians were injured.
Representative image.
Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) that it said killed a woman.
The Foreign Office said that Director-General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia and condemned the ceasefire violations by the Indian troops in Nezapir and Bagsar Sectors of the LoC on Tuesday.
Pakistan alleged that in the "unprovoked firing" by the Indian forces, a 50-year-old woman, Noor Jahan, was killed and three other civilians were injured.
Faisal, also the Foreign Office spokesperson, alleged that the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.
Tension between India and Pakistan has spiked after New Delhi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
