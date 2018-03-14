English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Summons India's Deputy High Commissioner Over Alleged Harassment of Officials
Pakistan has summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh over the alleged harassment of officials and families of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.
Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi (File photo: PTI)
Islamabad: Pakistan has summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh over the alleged harassment of officials and families of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and said such "despicable incidents" indicate "complicit unwillingness" of the Indian Government to protect foreign diplomats.
Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Singh and "a strong protest was lodged at the maltreatment being meted out to the officials and families of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi", Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement issued last night. Faisal said that under the Vienna Convention, the safety and the security of Pakistani diplomats and their families is the responsibility of the Indian Government.
"The total apathy and failure of the Indian Government to put a halt to these despicable incidents, sparing not even young children, indicates both a lack of capacity to protect foreign diplomats posted in India or a more reprehensible, complicit unwillingness to do so," he said.
The FO said that the officers, staff and more regrettably the families and children of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi "continue to face intense harassment, intimidation and outright violence" from state agencies. The statement said that these incidents have escalated exponentially in the last few days.
"This deliberate bullying is not confined to a single isolated event, but continues unabated in a series of incidents, especially targeting the children of our officers and staff," it said. The FO said that "all these incidents continue unabated despite repeated official protests lodged with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs at the highest level."
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
