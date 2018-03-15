Pakistan Calls Back its Envoy in India to Discuss 'Harassment' of Diplomatic Staff

Pakistan on Thursday said it has decided to call back its High Commissioner in India, Sohail Mahmood, for consultations after repeated incidence of "harassment" of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi.Foreign Office spokesman Muhammad Faisal said that India failed to take notice of the increasing incidents of intimidation."Our High Commissioner in New Delhi has been asked to come to Islamabad for consultations," he said. The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday claimed that the staff and their families have been facing "harassment, intimidation and outright violence" from Indian state agencies in recent weeks.A day earlier, Pakistan had summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh over the alleged harassment of officials and families of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and said such "despicable incidents" indicate "complicit unwillingness" of the Indian Government to protect foreign diplomats.Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal had summoned Singh and "a strong protest was lodged at the maltreatment being meted out to the officials and families of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi", Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement issued on Tuesday night. Faisal said that under the Vienna Convention, the safety and the security of Pakistani diplomats and their families is the responsibility of the Indian Government.