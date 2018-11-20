GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Pakistan Summons US Envoy After Trump’s Remark Over Osama Bin Laden

The friction threatens to further worsen already fragile relations between Islamabad and Washington, on-off allies who have repeatedly clashed about the war in Afghanistan and Pakistan's support to militants.

Reuters

Updated:November 20, 2018, 5:36 PM IST
Pakistan Summons US Envoy After Trump's Remark Over Osama Bin Laden
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires in Islamabad to protest against remarks made by President Donald Trump who has criticised Pakistan's role in fighting terrorism fight and the killing of Osama bin Laden.

Trump's comments over the last few days have angered Pakistan, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, who on Monday hit back at Trump by saying on Twitter that few allies have sacrificed or helped the United States as much as Pakistan in its war on terror.

The friction threatens to further worsen already fragile relations between Islamabad and Washington, on-off allies who have repeatedly clashed about the war in Afghanistan and Pakistan's alleged support for Islamist militants.

"The Foreign Secretary called in the U.S. CdA Ambassador Paul Jones to register a strong protest on the unwarranted and unsubstantiated allegations made against Pakistan," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Over the weekend, Trump said in an interview Pakistan doesn't "do a damn thing" for the United States despite billions of dollars in U.S. aid, and alleged Pakistani officials knew former al Qaeda leader bin Laden's location before his killing by U.S. troops in a raid inside Pakistan in 2011.

On Monday, Trump tweeted again and doubled down on those claims.

"Rejecting the insinuations about OBL, Foreign Secretary reminded the US CdA that it was Pakistan’s intelligence cooperation that provided the initial evidence to trace the whereabouts of OBL," the ministry said, adding that "baseless rhetoric about Pakistan was totally unacceptable".
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
