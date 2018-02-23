Pakistan Takes Defence Attaches of 6 Nations on Tour of Line of Control

Pakistan today said it had arranged a visit of defence attaches of six countries, including from four permanent members of the UN, to the Line of Control to brief them about "Indian atrocities".A Pakistan Army spokesman said in a statement that defence attaches of the US, the UK, France, China, Turkey and Indonesia visited the LoC in Rawalakot sector. "Defence attaches were briefed about Indian atrocities along Line of Control and deliberate targeting of civilians by the Indian Army," according to the statement.It said they also interacted with victims of ceasefire violations by India and "gained first-hand knowledge about their sufferings". Yesterday, Pakistan summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh here for the fourth time in a month to condemn "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops across the LoC.The Pakistan Foreign Office alleged that Indian forces have carried out over 335 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the international border in 2018, resulting in the deaths of 15 civilians and injuries to 65 others. The Foreign Office claimed that Indian forces committed more than 1,970 ceasefire violations last year.