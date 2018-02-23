English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Takes Defence Attaches of 6 Nations on Tour of Line of Control
A Pakistan Army spokesman said in a statement that defence attaches of the US, the UK, France, China, Turkey and Indonesia visited the LoC in Rawalakot sector.
A Pakistan Army spokesman said in a statement that defence attaches of the US, the UK, France, China, Turkey and Indonesia visited the LoC in Rawalakot sector.
Islamabad: Pakistan today said it had arranged a visit of defence attaches of six countries, including from four permanent members of the UN, to the Line of Control to brief them about "Indian atrocities".
A Pakistan Army spokesman said in a statement that defence attaches of the US, the UK, France, China, Turkey and Indonesia visited the LoC in Rawalakot sector. "Defence attaches were briefed about Indian atrocities along Line of Control and deliberate targeting of civilians by the Indian Army," according to the statement.
It said they also interacted with victims of ceasefire violations by India and "gained first-hand knowledge about their sufferings". Yesterday, Pakistan summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh here for the fourth time in a month to condemn "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops across the LoC.
The Pakistan Foreign Office alleged that Indian forces have carried out over 335 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the international border in 2018, resulting in the deaths of 15 civilians and injuries to 65 others. The Foreign Office claimed that Indian forces committed more than 1,970 ceasefire violations last year.
Also Watch
A Pakistan Army spokesman said in a statement that defence attaches of the US, the UK, France, China, Turkey and Indonesia visited the LoC in Rawalakot sector. "Defence attaches were briefed about Indian atrocities along Line of Control and deliberate targeting of civilians by the Indian Army," according to the statement.
It said they also interacted with victims of ceasefire violations by India and "gained first-hand knowledge about their sufferings". Yesterday, Pakistan summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh here for the fourth time in a month to condemn "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops across the LoC.
The Pakistan Foreign Office alleged that Indian forces have carried out over 335 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the international border in 2018, resulting in the deaths of 15 civilians and injuries to 65 others. The Foreign Office claimed that Indian forces committed more than 1,970 ceasefire violations last year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18