Pakistan Temporarily Closes Consulate in Afghanistan Over ‘Interference’
In a letter to the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan's embassy in Kabul complained about intervention by the governor of Nangarhar province and requested that he refrain from interfering in the functioning of the consulate.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Islamabad: Pakistan has temporarily closed its consulate in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad over "intervention" by the provincial governor and a lack of security.
The Pakistani mission also requested that Afghan authorities restore security on the premises. It said the consulate will remain closed until security arrangements are completed to the embassy's satisfaction.
The closure of the Jalalabad mission is a reflection of strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Both blame each other of harboring militants along the porous border.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
