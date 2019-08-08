Pakistan to Approach UNSC Over India’s Move to Revoke Article 370, Says Foreign Minister

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday announced that Pakistan would be approaching the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over India’s move to revoke Article 370.

During a news conference, Qureshi said he had conveyed to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar that New Delhi’s stance of revoking Article 370 being an internal matter had been dismissed by Islamabad. “I said this was not right and Pakistan dismisses this stance. 'Occupied Kashmir' is an internationally recognised dispute. There are several UNSC resolutions on this and making those as the basis we have decided to once again go to the UNSC.”

The foreign minister also dismissed S Jaishankar stating that revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir was aimed at the socio-economic development of the valley’s residents. The Pakistani foreign minister also dismissed reports that the country’s airspace had been closed and of changes in plans for the Kartarpur Corridor.

