Pakistan to Approach UNSC Over India’s Move to Revoke Article 370, Says Foreign Minister
During a news conference, Qureshi said he had conveyed to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar that New Delhi’s stance of revoking Article 370 being an internal matter had been dismissed by Islamabad.
File photo of Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday announced that Pakistan would be approaching the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over India’s move to revoke Article 370.
During a news conference, Qureshi said he had conveyed to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar that New Delhi’s stance of revoking Article 370 being an internal matter had been dismissed by Islamabad. “I said this was not right and Pakistan dismisses this stance. 'Occupied Kashmir' is an internationally recognised dispute. There are several UNSC resolutions on this and making those as the basis we have decided to once again go to the UNSC.”
The foreign minister also dismissed S Jaishankar stating that revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir was aimed at the socio-economic development of the valley’s residents. The Pakistani foreign minister also dismissed reports that the country’s airspace had been closed and of changes in plans for the Kartarpur Corridor.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Steps Out of Car to Click Selfies With Australian Fans Waiting For Him in Freezing Cold
- You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Note 10+ With Cashback Offers
- Bajrang Punia to Tie the Knot with Sangeeta Phogat
- Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Go on a Desi Lunch Date in Guyana Ahead of India-West Indies ODI
- Galaxy Note 10 And Sustainability in Focus as Samsung And UN Team up For Global Goals