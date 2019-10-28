Pakistan to Issue Tourist Visas to Non-Indian Sikhs for Kartarpur Visit
Under the Kartarpur Corridor agreement between India and Pakistan, pilgrims coming from India for one day would not require visa but they can only visit Gurudwara Baba Guru Nanak.
File photo of Kartarpur Sahib (Image: YouTube)
Lahore: The Pakistan government will issue tourist visas to non-Indian Sikhs visiting the Kartarpur corridor and other 'gurdwaras' in the country during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.
Under the Kartarpur Corridor agreement between India and Pakistan, pilgrims coming from India for one day would not require visa but they can only visit Gurudwara Baba Guru Nanak. However, those coming from other countries will need a visa and be free to visit other religious places.
"The Pakistan government will issue tourist visas to (non-Indian) Sikhs coming from Europe, Canada and America for their visit to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Narowal, some 125kms from Lahore," said a source in the Pakistan Foreign Office.
The official said Indian pilgrims will have to obtain a visa for touring other holy sites in Pakistan. India and Pakistan signed the historic Kartarpur corridor agreement on October 24.
The Kartarpur corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometres from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.
While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Indian side of the corridor on November 8, his Pakistani counterpart will open the corridor on November 9.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Brilliant Engineer' Bin Laden, 'Poor Farmer' Thanos: Twitter Mocks WaPo's Baghdadi Headline
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 Written Update: Paras Asks Mahira to Compete with Shehnaz
- 'Did He Just Say That': Trump Calls Osama Bin Laden, His Son ‘Tall, Very Handsome’
- Social Media Pleaded Everyone to Not Burst Fire-Crackers on Diwali. What Exactly Happened?
- Army Soldier Who Lost Leg in Kashmir Blast Bags 3 Golds in World Games, Eyes 2020 Tokyo Paralympics