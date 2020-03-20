English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Pakistan to Receive $588 Million from World Bank, ADB to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic

Men walk with face masks as a preventive measure along a sidewalk in Karachi. (Reuters)

The World Bank will provide $238 million and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) $350 million aid to Pakistan for an emergency response to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
Islamabad: The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank have committed to providing $588 million to Pakistan for its emergency response to fight the coronavirus and to address the socio-economic impact of the pandemic, a media report said on Friday.


According to an official statement, the World Bank would provide $238 million and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) $350 million to Pakistan in support for the COVID-19 emergency response and to tackle the socio-economic disruption associated with it.


The announcement was made by the Planning Commission after a meeting with representatives of the two lending agencies on Pakistan's preparedness and response to fight COVID-19, the Dawn newspaper reported.


The meeting, presided over by Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, was attended by World Bank Country Director Illango Patchamuthu, ADB Country Director Xiaohong Yang, besides other officials and representatives of the ministries of economic affairs, finance, and national health services.


The meeting also approved in principle a project concept "Pakistan National Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19".


The participants of the meeting agreed that not only they needed to enhance cooperation to jointly fight challenges but also work to demonstrate firm commitment for a multi-faceted cooperation in different fields, the report said.


Pakistan's coronavirus cases sharply rose to 453 on Thursday, a day after it reported its first two casualties due to COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed 9,800 lives and infected more than 232,650 people in 158 countries and territories.

