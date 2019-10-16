Pakistan to Remain in Grey List Till Feb 2020 as FATF Asks Country to Step Up Effort to End Terror Financing: Reports
The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Image : AP)
Islamabad: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided, in principle, to keep Pakistan in its Grey List till February 2020, directing Islamabad to take extra measures for complete elimination of terror financing and money laundering, according to media reports on Wednesday.
The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.
In a meeting in Paris on Tuesday, the FATF reviewed the measures that Pakistan has already taken to control money laundering and terror financing, reported Dawn News.
The Paris-based task force has urged Pakistan to take extra measures for complete elimination of terror financing, it quoted Aaj TV. The FATF will take a final decision on Pakistan's position in February 2020.
A formal announcement about the interim developments will be made on Friday, which is the last day of the FATF's ongoing session, the report said.
However, Pakistan's Finance Ministry spokesperson Omar Hameed Khan rejected the reports of the country remaining in the Grey List, saying "it is not true and nothing before October 18 (can be confirmed)". The FATF has decided to give respite of four months to Pakistan to help her implement remaining recommendations of the task force, Aaj TV reported.
Earlier at the FATF meeting in Paris, Pakistan's Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar had explained his country's positive performance in 20 of the 27 parameters to check terror financing.
China, Turkey and Malaysia "appreciated" the steps taken by Pakistan, Dawn News reported. The support of at least three countries is required to not blacklist any country.
At the Tuesday meeting, India recommended the blacklisting of Pakistan citing Islamabad permitting Hafiz Saeed to withdraw funds from his frozen accounts, the report said. The meeting is being attended by representatives from 205 countries, the IMF, the UN, the World Bank and other organisations.
Concerns were also raised on the tax amnesty scheme offered in Pakistan, the report added.
Pakistan was placed on the Grey List by the Paris-based watchdog in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019, or face the risk of being placed on the black list with Iran and North Korea.
If Pakistan continues in the 'Grey List', it would be very difficult for the country to get financial aid from the IMF, the World Bank and the European Union, making its financial condition more precarious. Islamabad is obligated to report its performance to the group every three months.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Slam Poets to 'Eco-Feminists', BBC's 100 Most Influential Women 2019 List Has 7 Indians
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works
- Hina Khan Slams People for Comparing Her and New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif as Ekta Kapoor Weighs In
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C at Rs 6499 Lands Ahead of Peak Pollution Season
- Mercedes-Benz G 350 d Launched at Rs 1.5 Crore in India