Pakistan to Resume International Flights from Saturday amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The Pakistan government has allowed resumption of international flight operations to and from all international airports in the country, except Gwadar and Turbat airports, from Saturday.

Spokesman for the Aviation Division Abdul Sattar Khokhar said in a statement on Friday that the permission for international flight operations would be subject to restrictions and limitations as decided by the competent authority from time to time in the light of the current COVID-19 situation and implementation of health protocols, reports Dawn news.

Additionally, cargo, special and diplomatic flights would continue to be authorised as per procedure in vogue, the spokesman said.

Adherence to the relevant applicable standard operating procedures would be mandatory for all airline operators, he said.

The government on Wednesday had announced a new policy for inbound passengers with a resolve to transport approximately 200,000 people within a month.

The implementation of the new policy will start from Saturday which the government said would bring significant enhancement in the capacity to bring back stranded Pakistanis from across the world.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority on Friday night issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) after the government authorised international passenger and charter flights to and from all international airports of the country, except Gwadar and Turbat, said the Dawn news rpeort.

The NOTAM said all airlines and operators would be required to adhere to the applicable respective standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued from time to time.

