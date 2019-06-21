Pakistan to Revoke Capital Punishment for Fugitives Extradited from Other Countries
Islamabad is seeking the extradition of several Pakistani nationals from the UK, including the founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.
Islamabad: Pakistan is taking steps to revoke capital punishment for those fugitives who will be extradited from other countries, a day after the UK refused to sign any "politically-motivated" extradition treaty with Islamabad, according to a media report.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, during a joint news conference with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in London on Wednesday, declared that the UK would not sign politically-motivated extradition treaties with any country.
Qureshi had assured Hunt that Pakistan would not misuse any such agreement, if signed. We are amending the Pakistan Penal Code to revoke the capital punishment for the accused, who will be brought back to the country under extradition treaties with other countries, Qureshi was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune on Thursday.
Islamabad is seeking the extradition of several Pakistani nationals from the UK, including the founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and former finance minister Ishaq Dar on different charges, including murder and money laundering.
Pakistan lifted a de-facto ban on capital punishment in December 2014 following a militant attack on an army school in Peshawar, that killed over 140 people, mostly children. Since then, over 300 convicts have been sent to the gallows. Currently, there are around 8,000 death row prisoners in Pakistani jails.
Qureshi was on an official visit to the UK and met home secretary Sajid Javid to discuss various bilateral issues. The two sides also on Monday kicked off the first round of long-ranging strategic dialogue to deepen cooperation.
