GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pakistan Elections 2018: Amid Security Threat & Military Interference, Pakistan to Vote Today

Up to 800,000 police and military forces have been stationed at more than 85,000 polling stations across the country ahead of the elections.

AFP

Updated:July 25, 2018, 7:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Elections 2018: Amid Security Threat & Military Interference, Pakistan to Vote Today
Army soldier stands guards where electoral workers gather to collect election materials at distribution point, ahead of general election in Peshawar on Monday (Reuters)
Islamabad: Millions of Pakistanis vote Wednesday in a tense election marred by allegations of military interference and a series of deadly attacks, and which observers said was still up in the air.

Up to 800,000 police and military forces have been stationed at more than 85,000 polling stations across the country ahead of the poll, a rare democratic transition of power in the nuclear-armed country of some 207 million people.

Security fears did not appear to deter some voters in the eastern city of Lahore a day before the election. "These so-called security threats are an excuse to scare the voters," shopkeeper Kashif Ahmed told AFP.

The election has largely boiled down to a contest between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Khan is campaigning on populist promises to build a "New Pakistan", vowing to eradicate corruption, clean up the environment and construct an "Islamic welfare" state.

But his campaign has been dogged by widespread accusations he is benefitting from the support of the country's powerful security establishment, with the media, activists and think tanks decrying a "silent coup" by the generals.

The military — which has ruled Pakistan for roughly half its history — has rejected the accusations, saying it has no "direct role" in the electoral process. Election authorities have granted military officers broad powers inside polling centres that have further stirred fears of possible manipulation.

The erstwhile playboy Khan has also raised eyebrows in recent weeks as he has increasingly catered to hardline religious groups, sparking fears a win for PTI could embolden Islamist extremists.

The PML-N, on the other hand, says it is the target of the alleged military machinations, with candidates under pressure and Sharif jailed over a corruption conviction days before the vote.

His brother Shahbaz is leading the party's campaign. "Our predictions are very murky right now," Bilal Gilani, executive director of pollster Gallup Pakistan, told AFP on Tuesday.

More than 19 million new voters, including millions of women and youth, may prove decisive in the close race.

Gilani said many remain undecided: "It's still up for grabs." The campaign season has also been marred by the expansion of far-right religious parties and a string of bloody militant attacks that have killed more than 180 people, including three candidates.

The attacks have fuelled concerns that Pakistan may be losing ground on hard-fought security gains in recent years.​

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...