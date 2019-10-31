At Least 65 Killed on Pakistan Train After Gas Stove Explodes as Passengers Make Breakfast
The fire destroyed three of the train's carriages near the town of Rahim Yar Khan in the south of Punjab province. The police said that some of the dead were killed when they jumped from the moving train to escape the flames.
A terrible fire broke out on a train in Pakistan's Punjab province. (Image: Twitter)
Islamabad: A fire broke out on a train in Pakistan on Thursday when a gas canister passengers were using to cook breakfast exploded, killing at least 65 people, some as they jumped from the moving train to escape the flames, confirmed Geo News.
The fire destroyed three of the train's carriages near the town of Rahim Yar Khan in the south of Punjab province.
"Two cooking stoves blew up. They were cooking, they had (cooking) oil which added fuel to fire," Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told Geo television.
"Most deaths occurred from people jumping off the train," he added.
Baqir Husain, the head of the district rescue service, said the death toll could rise, and 15 people had been injured.
People sneaking stoves onto trains in order to prepare meals on long journeys is a common problem, the minister said.
Pakistan’s colonial-era railway network has fallen into disrepair in recent decades due to chronic under-investment and poor maintenance.
Eleven people were killed in an accident in July and four in another accident in September.
About 130 people were killed in 2005 when a train rammed into another at a station in Sindh province, and a third train hit the wreckage.
