Train Collision in Pakistan's Karachi Leaves 3 Dead, Several Injured

A driver, assistant driver and a guard were killed when a passenger train travelling to Lahore from the southern port city of Karachi hit a goods train.

AFP

Updated:June 21, 2019, 8:03 AM IST
Train Collision in Pakistan's Karachi Leaves 3 Dead, Several Injured
Image for representation (Image: PTI)
Karachi: At least three people were killed and several others injured when two trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Thursday, officials said. A driver, assistant driver and a guard were killed when a passenger train travelling to Lahore from the southern port city of Karachi hit a goods train that had stopped at a crossing, railway spokesman Riaz Abbasi told AFP.

Ishaq Baloch, a railway official confirmed the death toll and told AFP that an investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the collision. Baloch said the crash occurred on the main railway track and that train services from Karachi were suspended while the wreckage was being removed.

All passengers on the train were safe, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the country's minister for railways told private TV channel ARY. Video footage on local media showed the damaged engine and bogies of the trains and rescue workers and hundreds of people gathering to rescue the injured.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where railways have seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
