Train Collision in Pakistan's Karachi Leaves 3 Dead, Several Injured
A driver, assistant driver and a guard were killed when a passenger train travelling to Lahore from the southern port city of Karachi hit a goods train.
Image for representation (Image: PTI)
Karachi: At least three people were killed and several others injured when two trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Thursday, officials said. A driver, assistant driver and a guard were killed when a passenger train travelling to Lahore from the southern port city of Karachi hit a goods train that had stopped at a crossing, railway spokesman Riaz Abbasi told AFP.
Ishaq Baloch, a railway official confirmed the death toll and told AFP that an investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the collision. Baloch said the crash occurred on the main railway track and that train services from Karachi were suspended while the wreckage was being removed.
All passengers on the train were safe, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the country's minister for railways told private TV channel ARY. Video footage on local media showed the damaged engine and bogies of the trains and rescue workers and hundreds of people gathering to rescue the injured.
Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where railways have seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: When School Kids Enjoyed the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Show
- Virat Kohli Spends Time With School Children During Cricket Clinic
- Varun Dhawan, Dhanush Express Sadness After Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of ICC World Cup 2019
- Fans Want to Replace Donald Trump's Star with Carrie Fisher's on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Extreme Turbulence Sends Flight Attendant's Cart Flying, Hot Water Injures Many - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s