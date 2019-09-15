Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan University Orders Segregation of Male and Female Students in Classrooms

The Bahria University also directed varsity authorities to arrange separate leisure visits for male and female students, and to discourage the formation of groups for academic work with both male and female members.

PTI

September 15, 2019
Representative Image.
Islamabad: A university in Pakistan has segregated male and female students by prohibiting them from sitting together in classrooms and forming academic work groups, according to a media report.

The Bahria University, in a notification issued by the registrar, also directed varsity authorities to arrange separate leisure visits for male and female students, and to discourage the formation of groups for academic work with both male and female members, the Geo News reported.

The bizarre notification also ordered the university administration to minimise the movement of students from one building to another in the university.

The university has also decided to abolish breaks available to students between classes.

It is not immediately clear whether the notification will be applicable across all the Bahria University campuses in the country, or is specific to just one campus or city, the report said.

