Pakistan Urdu Media Blame US For Taliban's Insurgency in Afghanistan

Pakistani Urdu Newspapers have reportedly been publishing editorials and opinions pieces on the present situation in Afghanistan editorials, which blame the US for the Taliban’s insurgency in Afghanistan. One of the largest Urdu dailies of Pakistan, Jang Urdu Daily, published a piece written by prominent journalist Azaz Sayeed, who wrote "The way the US left Afghanistan, the whole country is presented to the Taliban in a saucer. Pakistan and perhaps people elsewhere are calling it a Taliban victory even though it seems to be the new Great Game by Brave America.”

The editorial claimed that the biggest challenge for the US was not the Taliban but China, and now Taliban has been embraced to target China. Sayeed wrote that in the past, the US had also banned East Turkestan Islamic Movement for fighting against China but former US President Donald Trump before the US Election lifted the ban on the organization.

Another large Urdu daily Roznama Dawn’s op-ed written by Asif Shahid says that the Taliban leadership in Doha has been working to find an amicable solution for government formation in Afghanistan. It further said that this time Taliban is refraining from calling the country “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan", and said consultations were underway on the name and structure of the new government and that it would be announced soon.

Urdu daily Dawn’s op-ed mentioned that Taliban has three possibilities for government formation in Afghanistan. It explained that the first possibility is the mandate of the peace council will be used and a peace agreement with the Taliban will be signed by Abdullah Abdullah and his council.

The second possibility is that the Taliban government can be recognized by convening a Loya Jirga no matter what the constitution is in Afghanistan, since Loya Jirga is the supreme body. The op-ed said that the third and last possibility of the Taliban is that the Afghan parliament will approve a peace plan and a transfer of power.

Another article in the Jang newspaper, and published on GEO Television`s website, written by Mohammad Mehdi said that the real and practical strategy to get Pakistan out of the quicksand of Afghanistan should be that in the military affairs of Afghanistan. The article compared the present scenario with the decision taken during the tenure of General Parvez Musharraf.

Most of the Urdu media in Pakistan has been urging Imran Khan’s government to not the support the US and its military operations. The media suggests that Pakistan should maintain a redline in Pakistan-US ties.

