Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri and Poonch
The firing from across the border started in Rajouri's Nowshera sector on Sunday morning and that in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors went on overnight.
Representative image.
Jammu: The Pakistan army violated ceasefire by resorting to shelling and firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.
The firing from across the border started in Rajouri's Nowshera sector on Sunday morning and that in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors went on overnight, he said.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly in all sectors and there was no report of any casualty in Pakistani firing, the spokesperson said, adding that casualties suffered by the other side were not known immediately.
"At about 10.15 am (on Sunday), Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Nowshera sector (Rajouri). The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he said.
"There was also ceasefire violation by Pakistan at many places in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors during the intervening night of December 21 and 22," he added.
According to the spokesperson, the cross-border firing stopped in Poonch district early in the morning but it is still going on in Rajouri. A police official said a number of villages in Nowshera sector were hit by Pakistani shelling.
