Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pakistan Welcomes President Trump's Offer of Mediation on Kashmir, Says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Trump last week offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue during his first meeting with Prime Minister Khan at the White House.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Welcomes President Trump's Offer of Mediation on Kashmir, Says Shah Mahmood Qureshi
File photo of Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Loading...

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that his country welcomed the offer of mediation by US President Donald Trump on the Kashmir issue.

Qureshi made the remarks while addressing the 5th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Jammu and Kashmir, which was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

The Foreign Office said that he briefed the members of the Committee on the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Khan raised the Kashmir issue during his visit to the US.

"Pakistan welcomed President Trump's readiness to mediate" on the Kashmir issue, Qureshi said.

Trump last week offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue during his first meeting with Prime Minister Khan at the White House.

India firmly rejected Trump's offer, saying that New Delhi's consistent position has been that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram