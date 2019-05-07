English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistani Charity Dishes Out Ostrich as Ramzan Treat for Poor
Expensive and seldom eaten in Pakistan, ostrich is deemed exotic in the mainly Muslim nation of 208 million people.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Islamabad: A Pakistani charity in the teeming coastal metropolis of Karachi is serving up a rare treat for the city's Muslims ahead of their fast for the holy month of Ramadan - ostrich meat.
Expensive and seldom eaten in Pakistan, ostrich is deemed exotic in the mainly Muslim nation of 208 million people.
Volunteers stewed the red meat in cauldrons and served it in a chickpea curry to more than 500 residents before dawn broke on Tuesday, when Pakistani Muslims began their month-long Ramadan fast.
"Keeping in view of this deprivation, (wealthy) people supported us and like the previous year, we offered those dishes which even a middle class person cannot afford, let alone the poor," said Zafar Abbas, the general secretary of the Jafaria Disaster Management Cell Welfare Foundation.
Abbas said the plan is to offer deer and other expensive cuisine in coming days during Ramadan, when practising Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and smoking during daylight hours.
The move is likely to be welcomed by those who stuffed themselves with ostrich meat.
"It felt very nice. I had never eaten (ostrich)," said van driver Mohammad Hussain. "It was so wholesome that I feel no need to eat for the next two days."
Expensive and seldom eaten in Pakistan, ostrich is deemed exotic in the mainly Muslim nation of 208 million people.
Volunteers stewed the red meat in cauldrons and served it in a chickpea curry to more than 500 residents before dawn broke on Tuesday, when Pakistani Muslims began their month-long Ramadan fast.
"Keeping in view of this deprivation, (wealthy) people supported us and like the previous year, we offered those dishes which even a middle class person cannot afford, let alone the poor," said Zafar Abbas, the general secretary of the Jafaria Disaster Management Cell Welfare Foundation.
Abbas said the plan is to offer deer and other expensive cuisine in coming days during Ramadan, when practising Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and smoking during daylight hours.
The move is likely to be welcomed by those who stuffed themselves with ostrich meat.
"It felt very nice. I had never eaten (ostrich)," said van driver Mohammad Hussain. "It was so wholesome that I feel no need to eat for the next two days."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are 'Charlie and the Indian Angels' at Met Gala After Party
- Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria’s New SOTY 2 Song Jatt Ludhiyane Da has Trendy Beats and Unusual Lyrics
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- Zender-lla! Zendaya Just Recreated a Fairytale Moment at the MET Gala 2019
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Will Deliver a Prepaid SIM to Your Home, if You Do a Rs 249 First Recharge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results