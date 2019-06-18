Pakistani Climber Killed, 4 Italians Injured in Avalanche on Northern Pak Mountain
Pakistan's Alpine Club says the incident took place Monday when four Italian and three Pakistani mountaineers were descending a peak in the Ishkoman Valley.
A tour operator, Ashraf Aman, who arranged the expedition, says the avalanche hit the seven mountaineers when they were descending. (Image : AP)
Islamabad: A mountaineering group says a Pakistani climber has been killed and Italian and Pakistani members of the same expedition have been injured after being caught in an avalanche on a mountain in northern Pakistan.
It said in a statement Tuesday that Pakistan's military was dispatching a helicopter to rescue the climbers, who have multiple injuries.
The four Italian climbers involved are expedition leader Tarcisio Bell, Luca Morellato, David Bergamin and Tino Toldo.
Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo confirmed Monday's incident happened in the northern district of Ghizar, but gave no further details.
