Pakistani Hindu Girl, Who was Found Hanging in Hostel, Died Due to Asphyxiation: Report
The histopathological examination report, compiled by the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences in Jamshoro on September 26, was handed over to Larkana police on Wednesday where it indicated that Nimrita Kumari died due to asphyxiation.
Islamabad: The death of a Pakistani Hindu medical student who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room last month, occurred due to asphyxiation or lack of oxygen, a report pertaining to the case has revealed.
The histopathological examination report, compiled by the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences in Jamshoro on September 26, was handed over to Larkana police on Wednesday where it indicated that Nimrita Kumari died due to asphyxiation, Geo News reported.
The report claimed that the medical student did not die by unnatural causes or being poisoned since that would have showed changes in her body parts.
However, there were no unusual symptoms in her heart, kidneys, lungs or liver, it added.
The police, on the other hand, said the report did not mention the cause of Kumari's death and maintained that the evidence indicated she committed suicide.
There was no proof that she was murdered, they added.
Nimrita's body was found on September 16 hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) in Larkana. She was enrolled in the university's Bachelor of Dental Surgery programme and was a final year student.
Her family members, as well as Hindu community leaders, insisted that she was killed and had demanded a joint investigation team (JIT) be formed to probe her death.
The police had also claimed to have recovered sleeping pills from Nimrita's bedroom and that the deceased used them during her anxiety.
Officials had said they were still working to identify the exact cause of the alleged suicide or murder.
