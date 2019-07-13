Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pakistani Mafia Using Bribe, Blackmailing to Put Pressure on Judiciary, Says Imran Khan

Pak PM's statement came after a video surrounding the trial of Nawaz Sharif was leaked by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. In the video, according to the PML-N, Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik admitted that he convicted Sharif without evidences, according to a media report.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 11:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistani Mafia Using Bribe, Blackmailing to Put Pressure on Judiciary, Says Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Loading...

Islamabad: Taking a dig at former premier Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the Pakistani mafia uses tactics of bribe, threat, blackmail and begging to put pressure on state institutions and judiciary to protect their billions of money laundering stashed abroad, according to a media report.

Khan's statement came after a video surrounding the trial of Sharif was leaked by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. In the video, according to the PML-N, Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik admitted that he convicted Sharif without evidences, The News reported.

Sharif is currently serving a seven-year jail sentence in the Kot Lakhpat jail in the eastern city of Lahore.

He was convicted and jailed last year after failing to prove the source of income that had led to his ownership of a steel mill in Saudi Arabia.

Malik has rebutted the claims made by the Opposition party. He said it is an attempt to malign him and his institution.

On Friday, the Islamabad High Court wrote to Law Ministry to de-notify Malik after he failed to satisfy the judges over the video.

In an affidavit submitted to the court, the judge claimed that he was blackmailed through an immoral video of him and was offered huge bribes by the Sharif Family.

"In a similar vein to the "Sicilian mafia", the Pakistani mafia uses tactics of bribe, threat, blackmail and begging to pressurise state institutions and judiciary in order to protect their billions of money laundering stashed abroad," Khan tweeted.

With the tweet, he also attached a November 2014 news story about former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano who told a trial that mobsters carried out bombings in the 1990s to coerce the government.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram