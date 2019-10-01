Take the pledge to vote

Pakistani Man Dupes Canadian Wife of 140,000 Dollars on Pretext of Starting Business, Jailed for 6 Years

Canadian national Merry Gartner made friends with Pakistani Hammad Butt in 2012 on Facebook. Gartner came to Pakistan the same year and married him.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
Pakistani Man Dupes Canadian Wife of 140,000 Dollars on Pretext of Starting Business, Jailed for 6 Years
Lahore: A Pakistani court on Tuesday handed down six years imprisonment to a man for defrauding his Canadian wife.

Canadian national Merry Gartner made friends with Pakistani Hammad Butt in 2012 on Facebook. Gartner came to Pakistan the same year and married him. The couple later left for Canada.

Butt, who hailed from Sialkot city, some 100 km from Lahore, returned to Pakistan a few months ago. His wife also came from Canada and filed a fraud case against him in the sessions court of Sialkot.

Gartner in her petition said that Butt had taken 140,000 dollars from her to invest in a business. She said that he transferred the money to Pakistan and returned to his homeland.

She prayed the court to take action against Butt for defrauding her.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, Judge Syed Mahmood Afzal Shah handed down six years imprisonment to Butt and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000.

