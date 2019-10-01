Pakistani Man Dupes Canadian Wife of 140,000 Dollars on Pretext of Starting Business, Jailed for 6 Years
Canadian national Merry Gartner made friends with Pakistani Hammad Butt in 2012 on Facebook. Gartner came to Pakistan the same year and married him.
Canadian national Merry Gartner made friends with Pakistani Hammad Butt in 2012 on Facebook. Gartner came to Pakistan the same year and married him.
Lahore: A Pakistani court on Tuesday handed down six years imprisonment to a man for defrauding his Canadian wife.
Canadian national Merry Gartner made friends with Pakistani Hammad Butt in 2012 on Facebook. Gartner came to Pakistan the same year and married him. The couple later left for Canada.
Butt, who hailed from Sialkot city, some 100 km from Lahore, returned to Pakistan a few months ago. His wife also came from Canada and filed a fraud case against him in the sessions court of Sialkot.
Gartner in her petition said that Butt had taken 140,000 dollars from her to invest in a business. She said that he transferred the money to Pakistan and returned to his homeland.
She prayed the court to take action against Butt for defrauding her.
After hearing the arguments from both sides, Judge Syed Mahmood Afzal Shah handed down six years imprisonment to Butt and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A 1994 Video Clip of Journalists Asking 'What is Internet' Has Gone Viral
- Romanticising Natural Calamity? Woman Posing in Flooded Streets of Patna Has Outraged Internet
- Video from Patna Floods Shows Rickshaw Puller Crying as He's Stuck in Chest-Deep Water
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?