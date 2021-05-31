Pakistani Man Meets Watery Grave Filming Tiktok Video in Punjab Province

A 25-year-old Pakistani man has drowned in the Jhelum river in Punjab province while shooting a video for the online platform TikTok, according to a media report on Monday.

The deceased, Sheikh Ali, and his friend had decided to jump into the river from a spot in Nekokara, Punjab province, on Sunday, while a third friend would shoot their acrobatic act, according to the Dawn newspaper.

However, the incident quickly turned tragic when Ali was unable to come out of the water. Rescue divers are yet to recover his body, the Daily Times newspaper reported. Ali’s friend, who also dived into the river, is safe.

TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service, is popular in Pakistan. However, scores of youths have died so far filming various dangerous videos. Last week, a 19-year-old boy died as he was filming a clip that required putting a gun to his head and pulling the trigger.

The incident which occurred in Swat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province attracted widespread condemnation from social media.

In October last year, the Pakistan government banned TikTok citing ‘obscene’ and ‘indecent’ content. The ban was reversed later in the month after assurances from the company that they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality, in accordance with local laws.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here