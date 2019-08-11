Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistani Men Angry over India's Kashmir Move Vandalise Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore

The Walled City of Lahore Authority that is responsible for the matters of the Lahore Fort has expressed shock and vowed to repair the statue soon after Eid.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
File photo of statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore, Pakistan.
Loading...

Lahore: A statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was vandalised on Saturday by two men in this Pakistani city.

The nine-feet statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was unveiled at the Lahore Fort in June.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the leader of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century.

Police have arrested the culprits and registered an FIR under the country's blasphemy laws against them.

The two men were angry after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The suspects belonged to Tehreek-Labbaik Pakistan of Maulana Khaim Rizvi.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority that is responsible for the matters of the Lahore Fort has expressed shock and vowed to repair the statue soon after Eid.

"This is quite unfortunate incident. We will enhance security at the Lahore Fort so that no such incident should take place in the future, Walled City of Lahore Authority spokesperson Tania Qureshi told PTI.

"The statue's restoration will be carried out from next week. Once it is repaired it will be opened for the public again."

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
