English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistani Minority Members Stage Walkout After Lawmaker Says 'Hindus Are Our Enemy'
Remarks by Sher Azam Wazir, the member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, against India and Hindus in Pakistan irritated lawmaker Ravi Kumar.
File photo of Pakistani flag. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Peshawar: Members representing the minority community at a provincial assembly in Pakistan walked out of the session after a PPP lawmaker said that "Hindus are our enemy" in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.
His remark was criticised by Ravi Kumar and Ranjeet Singh who walked out of the assembly session.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sher Azam Wazir, in his address in the assembly, said that "Hindus are our enemy".
Wazir, however, apologised over his choice of words and said that he should have used the word "Hindustan" (India) instead.
Later, the assembly members took both the protesting Members of Provincial Assembly into confidence and brought them back to the session.
Kumar said that though India is hostile towards Pakistan, the Hindu community is not.
Speaker Mushtaq Ghani expunged remarks of Wazir from the assembly proceedings.
There are three minority members in the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in February 14.
India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.
His remark was criticised by Ravi Kumar and Ranjeet Singh who walked out of the assembly session.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sher Azam Wazir, in his address in the assembly, said that "Hindus are our enemy".
Wazir, however, apologised over his choice of words and said that he should have used the word "Hindustan" (India) instead.
Later, the assembly members took both the protesting Members of Provincial Assembly into confidence and brought them back to the session.
Kumar said that though India is hostile towards Pakistan, the Hindu community is not.
Speaker Mushtaq Ghani expunged remarks of Wazir from the assembly proceedings.
There are three minority members in the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in February 14.
India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Goofed up in His Tweet Announcing 'Inshallah'. Can You Spot it?
- ‘Tidying Up With Ratatouille’: Viral Video Shows Mouse Sorting Tools in Workspace
- Wong Kar-Wai's New Film 'Blossoms' will be a Follow-Up to 'In The Mood for Love' and '2046'
- PM Modi Biopic: Suresh Oberoi Joins the Cast of Vivek Oberoi-starrer, Will Play This Role
- Apple Updates The iMac Range With New Intel Processors and Radeon Pro Vega Graphics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results