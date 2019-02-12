English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistani National Given 7-Year Jail Sentence For Stabbing Indian Roommate to Death in Dubai
The Pakistani defendant, who is in detention, admitted he had consumed alcohol prior to the incident.
Loading...
Dubai: A Pakistani national was sentenced to seven years in jail by a Dubai court for stabbing his Indian roommate to death in 2018 over an argument on leaving the lights on, a media report said.
The Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday convicted the 37-year-old Pakistani man and ordered his deportation after the end of jail-term, the Khaleej Times reported.
The convict, who was staying with the victim and others in a room at a workers' accommodation in Jebel Ali on the southern outskirts of Dubai, was intoxicated and unruly at the time of the incident on October 1, 2018, an Indian foreman told the prosecutor.
He recalled that the accused went to his room and turned the lights on. "The man disturbed his roommates as he was also talking on his mobile phone and they were sleeping," the 46-year-old supervisor said.
A verbal brawl ensued. The foreman then left the room and the victim told the accused, who was on a visit visa, to pack up and leave the room as he was not on a resident visa, the paper said.
The defendant did leave the room but then the victim assaulted him as the latter threatened to beat the workers up when he would come back to the accommodation.
"This prompted the defendant to take a knife out of his baggage and stab the victim. The accused then fled the scene," the foreman said.
According to a forensic expert, who examined the victim's body, the cause of death was a deep stab wound in the chest. "The victim was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time he was stabbed," the expert said in his report.
The Pakistani defendant, who is in detention, admitted he had consumed alcohol prior to the incident. He claimed he did not intend to kill the victim. The defendant can appeal the conviction ruling within 15 days.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday convicted the 37-year-old Pakistani man and ordered his deportation after the end of jail-term, the Khaleej Times reported.
The convict, who was staying with the victim and others in a room at a workers' accommodation in Jebel Ali on the southern outskirts of Dubai, was intoxicated and unruly at the time of the incident on October 1, 2018, an Indian foreman told the prosecutor.
He recalled that the accused went to his room and turned the lights on. "The man disturbed his roommates as he was also talking on his mobile phone and they were sleeping," the 46-year-old supervisor said.
A verbal brawl ensued. The foreman then left the room and the victim told the accused, who was on a visit visa, to pack up and leave the room as he was not on a resident visa, the paper said.
The defendant did leave the room but then the victim assaulted him as the latter threatened to beat the workers up when he would come back to the accommodation.
"This prompted the defendant to take a knife out of his baggage and stab the victim. The accused then fled the scene," the foreman said.
According to a forensic expert, who examined the victim's body, the cause of death was a deep stab wound in the chest. "The victim was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time he was stabbed," the expert said in his report.
The Pakistani defendant, who is in detention, admitted he had consumed alcohol prior to the incident. He claimed he did not intend to kill the victim. The defendant can appeal the conviction ruling within 15 days.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
- Lehenga, Sneakers & Swag: Neeti Mohan's Pre-wedding Shoot With Her Stylish Bride's Squad Sets Sister Goals
- Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
- PUBG Effect: How The Popular Battle Royale Game Made Two People Fall in Love
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results