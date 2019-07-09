Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistani News Anchor Shot Dead Outside Karachi Cafe Over Personal Dispute

Abbas was accompanied by a friend, who was also injured in the incident. It said that the firing happened outside upscale Defence area's Khizar cafe.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
Pakistani News Anchor Shot Dead Outside Karachi Cafe Over Personal Dispute
File photo of Mureed Abbas
New Delhi: A Pakistani news anchor was shot dead on Tuesday evening in Karachi over personal dispute, a media report said.

According to Dawn.com, Mureed Abbas, who worked with Bol News, was killed during a fight over a personal dispute in Khayaban-e-Bukhari area. The report quoted South Karachi DIG Sharjeel Kharal as saying friends of the deceased informed that he had a monetary dispute with someone. Police said that they would not be able to reveal the suspect's identity due to ongoing investigation.

Dawn.com further stated that Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) executive director Seemin Jamali confirmed that Abbas had been brought dead to the hospital. She said that the journalist succumbed to multiple bullet wounds on chest and abdomen.

A report in Geo TV said that Abbas was accompanied by a friend, who was also injured in the incident. It said that the firing happened outside upscale Defence area's Khizar cafe. The report quoted police as saying that an unknown assailant opened fire at the journalist from a white-colored car.

