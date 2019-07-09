Pakistani News Anchor Shot Dead Outside Karachi Cafe Over Personal Dispute
Abbas was accompanied by a friend, who was also injured in the incident. It said that the firing happened outside upscale Defence area's Khizar cafe.
File photo of Mureed Abbas
New Delhi: A Pakistani news anchor was shot dead on Tuesday evening in Karachi over personal dispute, a media report said.
According to Dawn.com, Mureed Abbas, who worked with Bol News, was killed during a fight over a personal dispute in Khayaban-e-Bukhari area. The report quoted South Karachi DIG Sharjeel Kharal as saying friends of the deceased informed that he had a monetary dispute with someone. Police said that they would not be able to reveal the suspect's identity due to ongoing investigation.
Dawn.com further stated that Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) executive director Seemin Jamali confirmed that Abbas had been brought dead to the hospital. She said that the journalist succumbed to multiple bullet wounds on chest and abdomen.
A report in Geo TV said that Abbas was accompanied by a friend, who was also injured in the incident. It said that the firing happened outside upscale Defence area's Khizar cafe. The report quoted police as saying that an unknown assailant opened fire at the journalist from a white-colored car.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final: All You Need to Know About the Reserve Day
- Hrithik Roshan Sits on the Floor at Super 30 Event, Fans Hail His Down To Earth Gesture
- 'The Lion King' Has it All Wrong, This is How Prides Really Work
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final: Chahal Replaces Kuldeep, Ferguson Returns from Injury
- Hrithik Roshan on Sister Sunaina's Allegations: Religion is Not Even a Thing in My Family
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s