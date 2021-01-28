Pakistani Pilot Spots UFO Between Lahore and Karachi, Says It May be an 'Artificial Planet'

A Pakistani pilot has claimed that he has spotted a very shiny, unidentified flying object (UFO) in the sky during a domestic flight, Pakistani media has reported.

According to Geo News, the Pakistan International Airlines' pilot saw the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan while flying from Lahore from Karachi on a Airbus A-320. He also captured a video of the UFO, which has been shared widely on social media.

According to the pilot, the thing he spotted in the sky could be a "space station" or an "artificial planet" near the Earth. Many residents of Rahim Yar Khan also spotted the shiny UFO and made videos of the object.

The pilot said it was very rare that the UFO was spotted during the daytime. "The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight," the pilot said, news agency ANI reported, quoting Geo News.

A PIA spokesperson said the UFO was spotted on January 23 by the pilot during a Lahore-bound flight, but it cannot be said for certain whether it was a UFO or something else. The spokesperson added that the captain of the flight had immediately reported the sighting back to the control room.

"It is too early to say what that object was. In fact, we might no be able to tell what the object was at all," said the spokesperson. "However, something was spotted and it was reported in accordance with the required protocol."