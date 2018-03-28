Pakistani PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi 'Frisked' At New York Airport: Report

#BREAKING - Embarrassment for Pakistan: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi frisked in JFK Airport. pic.twitter.com/yZjUXjIY15 — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 28, 2018

Even as a video of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is going viral on social media, a Pakistan media report stated that Abbasi had followed standard security procedures voluntarily as he was on a private visit.In the video, Abbasi can be seen going through a security check at New York’s JFK airport during a recent US visit, which, reports say, hints at strained relations between Pakistan and the United States.However, according to a report in Geo News, the Pakistan prime minister is known for “adhering to simplicity in his personal life” and that’s the reason why he “chose” to follow the standard security procedures in place for all passengers during a private visit to the country on Saturday.Geo News said that Abbasi was previously spotted travelling alone to a railway station during his visit to Britain.The incident comes at a time the US is considering tough measures on Pakistan, including visa ban and other sanctions on individuals in the Pakistani government.Eariler this year, US President Donald Trump had threatened to cut aid to Pakistan for allegedly lying to the US and offering "little help" in hunting "terrorists" in Afghanistan."The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump had said.Relations between the two countries have deteriorated since then, with the US administration taking a hard line on Afghanistan.