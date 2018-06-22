English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pakistani Rights Activist's Home Ransacked; Laptops, Travel Documents Taken
The break-in happened while the family was away on vacation. Activist and journalist Marvi Sirmed's husband says she learned about the incident upon returning home on Thursday.
Activist and journalist Marvi Sirmed's husband says she learned about the incident upon returning home on Thursday (Facebook)
Islamabad: The family of a rights activist known for her criticism of Pakistan's military says their home in Islamabad was broken into and ransacked, and that two laptops and travel documents were taken.
The break-in happened while the family was away on vacation. Activist and journalist Marvi Sirmed's husband says she learned about the incident upon returning home on Thursday. The husband, Sirmed Manzoor, says no other valuables were taken.
Manzoor would not speculate who was behind the break-in but Sirmed has been on the radar of the country's intelligence service for promoting friendly ties with neighboring India. She has also been vocal in her criticism of militant groups.
The incident raises concerns it's part of heavy handed crackdown by the military and the secret service on rights defenders and journalists.
