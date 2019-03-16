English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistani Senator Lauds Imran Khan Govt, Calls Pulwama Attack 'Nation's Finest Hour'
Moreover, calling the ghastly attack Pakistan's 'finest hour', Hussain went on to say that starting from the political leadership to the military, everybody in the country handled the matter exceptionally well, striking a common chord.
The deadly terror attack left 40 CRPF personnel dead in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama on 14th February.
New Delhi: A month after a suicide bomber’s SUV laden with 350 kg explosives hit a CRPF convoy killing 40 personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has called the gruesome Pulwama attack ‘Pakistan’s finest hour’ in the last 20 years after the nuclear test in 1998. Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the ghastly Pulwama attack.
Hussain, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), was speaking as the Chairman of Pakistan-China Institute and Senate Foreign Affairs Committee at a meeting of Think Tanks conducted by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).
“What has happened in February in Pulwama, is in my view, Pakistan’s finest hour after the nuclear test of 1998,” Hussain said at the ISSI.
Lauding the country for standing united during the aerial dogfight between Indian and Pakistan following the Pulwama attack and aiding for its “diplomatic win”, Hussain said, “Everybody was in the same page. We took the right decision at the right time in the right manner and then we scored internationally and also with our own people.”
Moreover, calling the ghastly attack Pakistan's "finest hour", Hussain went on to say that starting from the political leadership to the military, everybody in the country handled the matter exceptionally well, striking a common chord.
“After the nuclear test in 1998, Pulwama and its aftermath — our handling by all, whether it’s our political leadership, the government and the opposition, whether it’s the military leadership or the media, opinion leaders — all struck a common hour. I would certainly say it is our finest hour,” Hussain said.
Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said nobody can "browbeat" the country for the brutal Pulwama terror attack even as he offered to fully cooperate in any probe into the incident if India shares any evidence with it.
"It is easy to blame Pakistan but it will not solve the problem and the world will not be convinced," he said in the message which was released by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on its official Twitter account.
#BigExpose "Pulwama (attack) was Pakistan's finest hour after Nuclear-Test in Last 20 Yrs.''- Pakistani Think Tank Senator @Mushahid exposing Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama and rejoicing the moment. He is Chairman PCI and Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, at @ISSIslamabad. pic.twitter.com/wYOxXDaDQl— Jammu-Kashmir Now (@JammuKashmirNow) March 14, 2019
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
