Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Pakistani Set on Fire by Husband, Succumbs to Burn Injuries

Humaira, a resident of Kabirwala tehsil, sustained severe burn injuries after she was set on fire by her husband and others on December 6. She died a day later.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pakistani Set on Fire by Husband, Succumbs to Burn Injuries
Representative image.

Islamabad: A Pakistani woman has died after she was set on fire by her husband and his accomplices in Punjab province, the latest case of violence against women in the country, according to a media report on Monday.

Humaira, a resident of Kabirwala tehsil, was doused in petrol and set on fire by her husband and others on December 6. She sustained severe burn injuries and was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital. She died a day later on December 7, Dawn newspaper reported. Police in Jhang district registered a case on Monday.

The motive behind the crime is not clear, the report said. According to the medical report, the victim sustained 90 per cent burn injuries. Ahmedpur Sial police station SHO Mohamad Yousuf said that officials have recorded the statements of the victim's family.

"The suspects will soon be apprehended," he said. Meanwhile, the victim's family appealed to the Punjab chief minister and higher authorities to take notice of the shocking incident and ensure justice for the deceased.

Every year, thousands of cases of violence against women are reported across Pakistan, including rape, acid attacks, sexual assault, kidnappings and so-called honour killings. In November, a 27-year-old woman journalist was killed in Lahore by her husband, also a scribe, for not quitting her job.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram