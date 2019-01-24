English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistani Sikh Motorcyclist Issued Challan for Not Wearing Helmet, Authorities Call It a 'Mistake'
A traffic warden had on Tuesday issued the challan to the Sikh youth riding the motorcycle for non use of the helmet.
Picture for Representation. (Reuters)
Peshawar: The traffic police authorities in this city of Pakistan on Thursday apologised to the Sikh community after a Sikh motorcyclist was "mistakenly" issued a challan for not wearing a helmet.
A spokesman of the traffic police said the youth was "mistakenly" challaned by the warden.
He said the authorities have tendered an apology to a delegation of the Sikh community, who brought the issue to their notice.
Sikhs are exempted from use of helmet while riding motorcycles, the spokesman said.
The provincial legislature in northwest Pakistan is likely to debate the issue.
