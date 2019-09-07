Pakistani Student Dies after Teacher Thrashes Him for 'Not Memorising' Lesson; Classmates Set School Afire
A group of students on Friday threw petrol bottles on the school building, triggering a fire that soon engulfed the whole structure. The firefighters managed to control the fire after a few hours, while a police team dispersed the protesters and arrested a few of them.
Image for Representation.
Lahore: Enraged at the death of their classmate by a teacher for not memorising his lesson, a group of students in Pakistan's Punjab province set their school on fire to protest the brutal killing.
Hafiz Hunain Bilal, a Grade 10 student of the American Lycetuff School in Gulshan-i-Ravi area in central Lahore, was tortured to death by his teacher on Thursday.
According to police, teacher Muhammad Kamran punched the boy repeatedly, grabbed his hair and hit his head against a wall for "not memorising" his lesson. The boy collapsed in the classroom and died on his way to hospital, they said.
A group of students on Friday threw petrol bottles on the school building, triggering a fire that soon engulfed the whole structure. The firefighters managed to control the fire after a few hours, while a police team dispersed the protesters and arrested a few of them.
A senior police official said the police arrested at least three students involved in setting the school building on fire.
"We are trying to find out the miscreants who provoked the students to commit this crime," the official said, adding that more policemen have been deployed outside the school building.
A case has been registered against Kamran by the police on behalf of the boy's father. Police have also arrested the principal of the school.
Corporal punishment is banned in schools in the Punjab province.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Turns into Goofy Elvis Presley and Bollywood is Having the Loudest Laugh
- Fan of 'Friends'? You Can Now Recline on the Original Orange Couch From the Show
- US Open: Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev to Face Off in Men's Singles Final
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update to Add Helicopter, Heavy Weapons Mode