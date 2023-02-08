The Pakistani Taliban made a big revelation, indirectly pointing the finger at the country’s security agencies and the army establishment. It categorically denied its involvement in the alleged attempt to assassinate ousted prime minister Imran Khan in November last year.

According to sources, by saying this, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is making an allegation that it was the army that attempted to kill Khan. In a statement, the militant outfit said the former prime minister was claiming at his party meetings that TTP militants from North Waziristan had been hired to kill him.

Sources said the TTP’s name as well as Khan’s was being used in a conspiracy by Pakistani secret agencies. The TTP also alleged that the army and secret agencies were creating this propaganda for their vested interests as they had done in the past, sources added.

The outfit also warned political parties to stay away from its war with the military if they wanted to stay safe, sources said.

Army chief name of Pakistani establishment: Imran Khan

Khan, meanwhile, said he had made a “blunder” in giving an extension to former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“In Pakistan, the establishment is not the name of a man but the army chief is the name of the establishment. We have no contact with the new army chief, General Asim Munir,” he said.

The PTI chief said his decision to extend Gen Bajwa’s tenure in 2019 was a “blunder”. He alleged that the ex-COAS had acquired the services of former Pakistani ambassador to the US, Hussain Haqqani, to lobby against him in the US.

“For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the people did not accept the regime change,” he said.

Khan also lambasted the postings and transfers in Punjab following the dissolution of the provincial assembly, saying the likes of people involved in “violence” during the party’s May 25 long march were being appointed.

Khan said ties with Gen Bajwa became strained when he demanded an NRO (national reconciliation ordinance) for “political opponents”.

“The former army chief was against the accountability drive as he demanded an NRO and changes in National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” he said.

Khan further said he wanted to give the new army chief the benefit of the doubt, and if there was any message from him, he would let the media know.

