Pakistani Taliban Issue Threat to Coalition Govt for Attacking TTP Leadership to ‘Please America’

Pakistan’s Taliban has issued an explicit threat to the ruling parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan’s Peoples Party (PPP), for attacking their leadership “to please America”.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in its latest statement has bashed foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto for his statements against TTP.

TTP has asked Bilawal Bhutto and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review their policy against the Taliban outfit and the US, and has accused the current government of working for the ‘American Agenda’.

It is also stated that Bilawal Bhutto was clearly siding America and it was not understandable why he was taking the US line of terrorism.

TTP in its 2022 annual report said they have killed 446 Pakistani soldiers in 367 attacks in nearly 348 operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Nearly 69 attacks took place in December after the ceasefire between Pakistan government and TTP ended. Pakistan has faced most casualties from TTP and Balochistan Liberation Army.

Recently, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had issued a message for the first time in Urdu, regretting Pakistan’s recent remarks on terrorist activities coming from Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Emirate is trying its best to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used against Pakistan or any other country. We are very serious about this goal; it is also the responsibility of the Pakistani side to try to control the situation. It is advised to avoid expressing baseless and provocative ideas. Because such things and the atmosphere of mistrust are not in the interest of any party,” said the spokesperson.

Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah recently said his country could carry out cross-border military action against the outlawed Taliban outfit, which has allegedly been using its hideouts in Afghanistan as a springboard for its attacks.

