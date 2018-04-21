English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistani Traders End Protest After Army Agrees to Demands
The Army had launched operation "Zarb-e-Azb" in June 2014 against insurgent groups in the province, which included aerial bombings and land strikes and the crackdown displaced around a million people in two years according to official data.
Hundreds of shopkeepers from North Waziristan staged sit-ins in Islamabad to demand compensation for shops destroyed during the 2014 military operation.
Islamabad: Traders from Pakistan's North Waziristan have called off a week-long protest in Islamabad after the Army agreed to compensate them for losses to their businesses owing to an anti-terror operation in the region, an official said on Saturday.
The association had began the protest last week after an year of unsuccessful talks with the provincial government in North Waziristan, where they already carried out several protests to demand that the government and the Army help them in rebuilding businesses destroyed in an anti-terror campaign, Efe news reported.
"Last night at 11 p.m., we called off our protest after assurance from the Army," Zaheen Ullah, president of the Traders Association of North Waziristan, said.
Association representatives had met Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of the Inter Services Press Office of the Army on Friday night, who had assured them that their demands would be met.
Representatives from the Army, local administration and tribal leaders will meet on Sunday to estimate the damages and establish a timeline for the compensations, he added.
The Army had launched operation "Zarb-e-Azb" in June 2014 against insurgent groups in the province, which included aerial bombings and land strikes. The crackdown displaced around a million people in two years according to official data.
The operation also killed 3,500 people, identified by the Army as "terrorists", although that was yet to be independently verified.
According to Zaheen Ullah, the operation -- that ended in June 2016 -- affected around 22,000 traders in the region, many of whom lost everything they owned, and had also caused massive losses to the sector.
Also Watch
The association had began the protest last week after an year of unsuccessful talks with the provincial government in North Waziristan, where they already carried out several protests to demand that the government and the Army help them in rebuilding businesses destroyed in an anti-terror campaign, Efe news reported.
"Last night at 11 p.m., we called off our protest after assurance from the Army," Zaheen Ullah, president of the Traders Association of North Waziristan, said.
Association representatives had met Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of the Inter Services Press Office of the Army on Friday night, who had assured them that their demands would be met.
Representatives from the Army, local administration and tribal leaders will meet on Sunday to estimate the damages and establish a timeline for the compensations, he added.
The Army had launched operation "Zarb-e-Azb" in June 2014 against insurgent groups in the province, which included aerial bombings and land strikes. The crackdown displaced around a million people in two years according to official data.
The operation also killed 3,500 people, identified by the Army as "terrorists", although that was yet to be independently verified.
According to Zaheen Ullah, the operation -- that ended in June 2016 -- affected around 22,000 traders in the region, many of whom lost everything they owned, and had also caused massive losses to the sector.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cyber Terrorism: Teen Gets Two Years Jail For Accessing CIA Head's Email Account
- Calvin Harris, Madonna, Alia Bhatt and Others Mourn DJ Avicii's Sudden Demise
- Bollywood Star Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts Make-Up Artist Jeep Compass SUV – Watch Video
- India Favourites to Win World Cup, Says Sehwag
- Beyond The Clouds Movie Review: A Bittersweet Drama That Runs But Never Flies