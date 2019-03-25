LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pakistani Woman Handcuffed, Chained to Wall and Thrashed by Husband Daily for Being 'Possessed'

A video shows her sitting on the floor handcuffed with shackled feet connected to a wall with a chain. Her two children have been taken away from her, including her breastfed infant.

IANS

Updated:March 25, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
Pakistani Woman Handcuffed, Chained to Wall and Thrashed by Husband Daily for Being 'Possessed'
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Islamabad: A Pakistani woman who had been tied with chains for several weeks and tortured by her husband has been rescued, police said.

The husband had allegedly kept his wife locked up at their residence in Sahiwal city for at least 20 days, an officer said. He has been arrested, the Dawn reported.

Alerted by neighbours, the rescue came through on Sunday.

TV footage showed the woman sitting on the floor of a room handcuffed, her shackled feet connected to a wall with a chain.

"My husband and in-laws used to tie me up and beat me," the woman told police after her rescue.

Media reports quoted the police as saying that the man had chained his wife up "on the pretext of her being possessed by demons" and would regularly beat her up brutally.

He had also taken their two children away from her, including an infant.

It was initially suggested that she was of an unsound mind but the woman has refuted the statement. She is currently in police custody.

Investigation officer Afzal Gill told DawnNewsTV that the woman would be presented in the court of a magistrate on Monday who will determine whether she requires mental healthcare.

Her children presently live with her husband's family.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
